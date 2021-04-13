Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Buys 21,056 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,056 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.0% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

SPYV opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $38.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.37.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

