Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Buys 2,371 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,614,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.64 and a 12-month high of $74.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.64.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.