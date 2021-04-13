Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Buys 29,690 Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,690 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.56. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $30.79.

