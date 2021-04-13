Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Buys New Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.94 and a 1 year high of $38.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.52.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

