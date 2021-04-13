Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1,060.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,176,000 after buying an additional 23,628 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $100.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.55 and a 200-day moving average of $88.78. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.13 and a 52 week high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

