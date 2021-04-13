Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 523.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $109.64 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.18 and a 200 day moving average of $93.36.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

