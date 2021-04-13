Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $1.54 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,063,000 after acquiring an additional 407,301 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,004,000 after acquiring an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,356,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,985,000 after acquiring an additional 113,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,514,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS USMV opened at $70.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.81. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.