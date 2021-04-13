Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $2.14 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 75.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLY. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $87,000.

Shares of SLY stock opened at $94.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.76. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $99.71.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

