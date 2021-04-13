Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $2.53 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,991 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 48,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $897,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,985,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,962,000 after purchasing an additional 498,597 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.48.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $52.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.26. The company has a market cap of $217.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

