Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $2.76 Million Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 81.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,492 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTR. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NYSE:NTR opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $59.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.41, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.