Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,476 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.2% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,064 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $364.69 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $161.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.33 and its 200-day moving average is $360.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.72.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

