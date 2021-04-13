Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Increases Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $99.91 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.47 and a 12 month high of $99.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.57 and its 200 day moving average is $90.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.