Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Lowers Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,615 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $151.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.11. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.08 and a fifty-two week high of $151.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

