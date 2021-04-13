Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,930 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 19,740 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.2% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $74.44 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The firm has a market cap of $97.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.73 and a 200 day moving average of $68.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 543,362 shares of company stock valued at $40,797,273. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

