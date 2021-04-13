Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Purchases 17,024 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 157.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after buying an additional 15,195,906 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after buying an additional 11,737,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after buying an additional 13,201,254 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $362,683.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,440,599.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 179,662 shares of company stock valued at $13,677,453 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $77.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.65 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

