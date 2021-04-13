Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Purchases 24,807 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1,060.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,198,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after acquiring an additional 319,736 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,523,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 168,873.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after buying an additional 170,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,648,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $100.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.78. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.13 and a 52 week high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

