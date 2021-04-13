Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Purchases 4,340 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 413.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $453,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 20.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 24,327 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

