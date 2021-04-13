Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Purchases Shares of 21,625 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $125.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.32. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $119.95 and a 12-month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.