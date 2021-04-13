Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.3% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $143.14 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $197.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

