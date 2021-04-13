Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLY. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 696,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,415,000 after purchasing an additional 151,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 150.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,616,000 after purchasing an additional 124,384 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 311,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000,000 after purchasing an additional 65,792 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,907,000. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 102.0% during the first quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 44,113 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLY opened at $94.97 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $99.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.76.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

