Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 94.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.8% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 80.0% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,589,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,348.2% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 34,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,374,000 after buying an additional 31,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $338.38 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $198.75 and a one year high of $338.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

