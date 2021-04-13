Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,531 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pfizer by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after buying an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,362,000 after buying an additional 2,012,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after buying an additional 3,051,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

