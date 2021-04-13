Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 14,179 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 40,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the period.

VYM opened at $102.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.78. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $72.53 and a 1 year high of $102.75.

