Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 1,700 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned about 0.19% of World Acceptance worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in World Acceptance by 2,365.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 145,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,946 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $862,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $130.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.40. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.79. World Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $47.72 and a one year high of $170.98.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $1.56. The business had revenue of $130.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.70 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other World Acceptance news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $222,035.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,327 shares in the company, valued at $10,454,559.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $83,493.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,960 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,701 over the last 90 days. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRLD. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

