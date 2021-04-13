Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 228,492 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 81.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,492 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTR. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $1,298,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $14,564,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,587,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,609,000 after buying an additional 52,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.41, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $59.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.70.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

