Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 3,781 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Enbridge by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,240,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $709,658,000 after acquiring an additional 635,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $582,273,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,524,000 after acquiring an additional 381,238 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Enbridge by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,984,000 after acquiring an additional 461,482 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $37.31.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

