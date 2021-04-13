Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Takes $1.46 Million Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,312 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Stamps.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Stamps.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,333,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $440,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,416 shares of company stock worth $7,270,807 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

STMP opened at $207.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.07 and a 200 day moving average of $216.40. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.40. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.57 and a 12 month high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $205.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

