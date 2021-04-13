Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Takes $1.87 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 11.4% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Pool during the first quarter valued at about $339,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Pool by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pool during the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pool during the first quarter valued at about $411,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.67.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $371.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 0.72. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $183.02 and a 52-week high of $401.29.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $839.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.02 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. On average, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

