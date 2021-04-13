Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Takes $2.69 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,106 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,248 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials stock opened at $136.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.36.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

