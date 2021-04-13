Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Takes $2.71 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,341 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,238,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after acquiring an additional 639,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,709,000.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $125.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.32. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $119.95 and a 52 week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

