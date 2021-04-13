Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Takes $2.82 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $76.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.68. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $76.91.

