Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Takes Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned approximately 0.10% of Astec Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASTE. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

ASTE stock opened at $76.46 on Tuesday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $79.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 131.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average of $62.64.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,298.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

