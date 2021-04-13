Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 88,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,300,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,347 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,841,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 760,105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,710,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,460,000 after purchasing an additional 825,249 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $355,818,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,797,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,874,000 after purchasing an additional 501,668 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock opened at $82.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.69.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.