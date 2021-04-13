Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Trims Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 110,685 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

