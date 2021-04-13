Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,104 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 24,587 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,921 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Roth Capital raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $65.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.52. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

