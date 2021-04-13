Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) Short Interest Down 79.3% in March

Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LXEH opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55. Lixiang Education has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Get Lixiang Education alerts:

Lixiang Education Company Profile

Lixiang Education Holding Co, Ltd. provides primary and middle school education services from grade 1 to grade 9 in the People's Republic of China. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated two campuses, including Baiyun Campus and Yijing Campus. It also operates a Liandu Foreign Language School.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Lixiang Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lixiang Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.