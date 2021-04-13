Lobstex (LOBS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $839,644.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $839,644.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001105 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,727,348 coins and its circulating supply is 21,727,336 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

