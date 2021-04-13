LocalCoinSwap Price Up 21.8% Over Last 7 Days (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 13th. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $9,842.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0405 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00067715 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003355 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000081 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 60.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000438 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,824,382 coins and its circulating supply is 51,611,605 coins. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

