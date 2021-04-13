Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.6% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Terry L. Blaker increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $387.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,832. The company has a market capitalization of $108.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.59.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

