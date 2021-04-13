LockTrip (LOC) Price Tops $6.31 on Top Exchanges

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. LockTrip has a market cap of $94.30 million and $446,433.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.31 or 0.00009987 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LockTrip

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

LockTrip Coin Trading

