Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Short Interest Down 68.2% in March

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the March 15th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Santander cut shares of Lojas Renner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Lojas Renner stock opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. Lojas Renner has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80.

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail trading of clothing, sports products, shoes, accessories, and perfumery in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It is involved in the retail sale of fashion garment for women, men, and children; cosmetics and watches; footwear; home and decoration products; and domestic appliances, towels, and linen.

