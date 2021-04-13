Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) Short Interest Update

Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CHNA opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.07. Loncar China BioPharma ETF has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

