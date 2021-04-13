Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Short Interest Update

Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LONCF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 14,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,912. The firm has a market cap of $81.10 million, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Loncor Resources has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.67.

About Loncor Resources

Loncor Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company also explores for platinum deposits. The company's flagship project is the Adumbi project that consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located in the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt.

