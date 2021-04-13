Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Short Interest Update

Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LONCF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 14,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,912. The firm has a market cap of $81.10 million, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Loncor Resources has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.67.
About Loncor Resources
