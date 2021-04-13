Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Investment analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 120.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LBPH. Citigroup assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Longboard Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBPH traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,219. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

