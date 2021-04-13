Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 202.04% from the stock’s previous close.

LBPH has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ LBPH traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.25. 967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,219. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.