Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 168.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LBPH traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 767 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,219. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

