Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Trex (NYSE:TREX)

Investment analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.53.

NYSE TREX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,163. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.92 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.38. Trex has a 52 week low of $37.97 and a 52 week high of $107.64.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

