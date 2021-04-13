L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $82.25

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.25 and last traded at $81.65, with a volume of 71454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRLCY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lowered L’Oréal to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.97. The company has a market capitalization of $228.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.752 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. L’Oréal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

L’Oréal Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

