LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Hits New 12-Month High at $325.00

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 325 ($4.25) and last traded at GBX 325 ($4.25), with a volume of 3378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 318 ($4.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 286.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 249.26. The firm has a market cap of £341.77 million and a P/E ratio of 19.12.

LSL Property Services Company Profile (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

