LTO Network (LTO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $204.87 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One LTO Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LTO Network has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. LTO Network has a total market cap of $204.87 million and approximately $17.00 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00054442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00019189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00083447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.64 or 0.00621315 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00032957 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00038216 BTC.

About LTO Network

LTO Network (CRYPTO:LTO) is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,251,583 coins and its circulating supply is 280,500,308 coins. LTO Network’s official website is lto.network . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork . The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

